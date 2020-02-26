Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PENTAGON ARREST
Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a day after his arrest. A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and using a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that he'd placed in the vehicle's gas tank. The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as himself. Richardson is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana. That's after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff. Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana. Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state's first dispensaries opened last year.
TEXARKANA PASTOR ARRESTED
Texarkana pastor accused of sexual assault back in custody
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody. Fifty-six-year-old Logan Wesley III is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three girls. He was arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond. The Texarkana Gazette reports during a hearing Monday, a judge refused to lower Wesley's new bail and release him on the earlier bond. Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls.
CONFEDERATE FLAGS-ARKANSAS CEMETARY
Arkansas cemetery allows Confederate flags despite protests
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas cemetery will continue allowing individuals or groups to place Confederate flags on grave markers unless a family member of the deceased objects, despite complaints that the flag is a racist symbol. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Eureka Springs' cemetery commission approved an amendment earlier this month also requiring anyone wanting to place flags or plaques to get permission from the cemetery superintendent.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK-FATAL SHOOTING
Police say two dead in North Little Rock shooting
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say two people have been shot to death on the city's east side. Sgt. Amy Cooper says in a news release that officers responding to reports of people being shot found the victims dead about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. No names were immediately released and police have not announced any arrests.
OKLAHOMA WIND FARMS
State gives go-ahead to share of massive wind farm project
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma electric utility has gotten regulatory approval of a share of a massive wind farm project proposed for seven counties in the north central part of the state. Public Service Co. of Oklahoma got approval for a 675-megawatt share of the project last week from a unanimous Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The PSO will own 45.5% of the 1,485-megawatt capacity of the North Central Energy Facilities. Corporate sibling Southwestern Electric Power Co. will own the rest. The four-state project also has been approved in Arkansas and awaits approval in Louisiana and Texas.