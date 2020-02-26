FIU looks for home win vs N. Texas

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Devon Andrews, Osasumwen Osaghae and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of Florida International's scoring this season and 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 85 percent of the team's points over its last five games.