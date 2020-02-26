Dry weather returns with temperatures freezing tonight

Tonight, the rain chances will be down to zero with the clouds continuing to clear. By the time we wake up in the morning, there will be little to no cloud cover at all! The sun will come back, and make Thursday a beautiful day! Temperatures in the morning will be cold though! It will fall to below freezing for the ArkLaTex, especially north of I-30 where temperatures will be in the mid 20s. There should also be some frost in the windshield.