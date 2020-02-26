Dry & sunny weather expected for a few days

Looking back on the forecast over the last few weeks, it seems like it has been nothing except rainy and cloudy, with a little bit of sunshine squeezed in every now and then. We actually have to go all the way back to early January when we had a stretch of sunshine with no rain. January 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th were the last few days where there was abundant sunshine and no rain. That makes it 50 days since we had a few days of sunshine! Since then, there have been relentless clouds that have basically given us the “Monday blues” everyday.