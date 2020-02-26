Dry & sunny weather expected for a few days

(KSLA) - Is there really any better weather than dry and sunny? Especially after it has been so long since there has been a stretch of such weather in a long time. Over the next few days, the sunshine is exactly what we will receive!
Looking back on the forecast over the last few weeks, it seems like it has been nothing except rainy and cloudy, with a little bit of sunshine squeezed in every now and then. We actually have to go all the way back to early January when we had a stretch of sunshine with no rain. January 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th were the last few days where there was abundant sunshine and no rain. That makes it 50 days since we had a few days of sunshine! Since then, there have been relentless clouds that have basically given us the “Monday blues” everyday.
Finally, that will change. We are expecting beautiful sunny weather for a few days as we end this week and start the weekend! Thursday and Friday should have no clouds and no chance of rain. Therefore, the sun will be out shining making it beautiful outside! Then even on Saturday, there should be more limited clouds and no chance of rain. Sunday will still have dry weather, however, the clouds will be back on the return. The sunshine will also help warm temperatures in the afternoon.
Try to take advantage of the sunny weather! It’s time to whip out those sunglasses again and put the umbrellas away for a while! The rain will be returning for a couple days early next week as our next cold front arrives. Therefore, I would get out of the house for some extra Vitamin D over the next few days!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
