Coroner identifies victim in Stoner Hill shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man found in the Stoner Hill neighborhood shooting.
Javarcya J. Smith, 20, was found just with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Oschsner LSU Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The shooting took place just before 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the 1600 block of Viking Drive.
There are no suspects or a motive at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.