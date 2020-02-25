Winter chill moves into ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After the showers cleared yesterday morning we really did have a wonderful afternoon across the ArkLaTex. Now while it won’t be quite as warm as what we saw Monday temperatures still should be in the low 60s during the afternoon hours with more sunshine expected. We are tracking a reinforcing cold front that will be pushing through the region later today and will be pushing our temperatures downward as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures will bottom out tomorrow and Thursday morning before they start moving back up for your weekend. Looking ahead to your weekend, temperatures are will be in the mid to upper 60s with sunshine expected. Our next decent chance for rain won’t come until Monday.