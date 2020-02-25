Winter chill moves into ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After the showers cleared yesterday morning we really did have a wonderful afternoon across the ArkLaTex. Now while it won’t be quite as warm as what we saw Monday temperatures still should be in the low 60s during the afternoon hours with more sunshine expected. We are tracking a reinforcing cold front that will be pushing through the region later today and will be pushing our temperatures downward as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures will bottom out tomorrow and Thursday morning before they start moving back up for your weekend. Looking ahead to your weekend, temperatures are will be in the mid to upper 60s with sunshine expected. Our next decent chance for rain won’t come until Monday.
Heading out the door this morning all you will need is jacket as temperatures are a little cooler compared to what we saw yesterday. You don’t need any rain gear as showers are not expected during the morning hours. While an isolated shower is possible during the late afternoon as the second cold front moves through, more than likely you should be able to stay dry. High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler, but still should be in the low 60s.
As we head into the middle of the week temperatures will be bottoming out across the ArkLaTex. Forecast highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s and lows early Thursday morning will dip into the 20s for many of us in the viewing area. The good news is sunshine should be dominating the forecast for the second half of the work week.
As we head into the weekend, expect your high temperatures to keep moving on up and for rain to stay out of your forecast. Saturday is shaping up to be beautiful with high temperatures in the mid 60s with ample sunshine. Sunday, not be outdone, will have a similar forecast with partly cloudy skies and highs stretching into the upper 60s. Our rain chance really won’t start to increase significantly until we get into next week on Monday.
So while there is a temporary cold snap on the way most if not all of you can put the umbrellas away for the next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
