Shreveport police searching for two accused of theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know these two men?
According to the Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers, on Feb. 24 at the Kohl’s on Youree Drive, officers were told that these two men entered the business and committed a theft.
The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance. Police have shared these images in hopes of identifying these individuals.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-032290 with your tip.
