Shreveport police searching for two accused of theft

These two men are accused of shoplifting at a Youree Drive department store. (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | February 25, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 1:10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know these two men?

According to the Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers, on Feb. 24 at the Kohl’s on Youree Drive, officers were told that these two men entered the business and committed a theft.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance. Police have shared these images in hopes of identifying these individuals.

On February 24, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the KOHLS, located in the 7600 block of...

Posted by Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-032290 with your tip.

