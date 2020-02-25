LSU Health Shreveport hosts Junior Science Humanities and Symposium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students from across the state of Louisiana gathered in Shreveport last weekend for The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
The event featured presentations from high school students grades 9 through 12 from across the state of Louisiana. The students presented results of their own research in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
At the end of the event, a panel of judges selected the top 5 finalists. All five regional finalists will compete in the National Symposium in Bethesda, Maryland.
Three of the top five finalists this year are from northwest Louisiana. Grace Sun is currently a senior at Caddo Parish Magnet says JSHS is a unique platform for high school and undergraduate students.
“I think JSHS is really unique because usually, Undergraduate students and high school students have a chance to present their research as a poster and JSHS gives you the opportunity to use a different type of platform presentation to introduce your research to other people,” Grace said.
The winner this year was Joseph Clarey from Caddo Parish Magnet High School. He created a simulation for Micro Gravity science and says he has always been interested in Space Biology.
“It couldn’t have happened without all of my mentors and all of my friends supporting me and all of the teachers who contributed so much," Joseph said.
