Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say another person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan will be transferred to an Omaha hospital. The University of Nebraska Medical Center says the person had been monitored at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas but was being flown Monday afternoon to Omaha. The person is a spouse of one of 13 people already being monitored and treated at the Omaha hospital. Of the 14 people who will be at the hospital, 12 are being monitored at the National Quarantine Unit. Two are being cared for at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Two have tested negative for the virus and could be released from quarantine March 2.