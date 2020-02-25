How to watch the Democratic Primary Debate on Feb. 25

(KSLA) - Looking to see tonight's Democratic Primary Debate on CBS?
Here's how you can watch starting at 7 p.m. central standard time:
- Viewers using over-the-air antennas can catch the debate on KSLA 12.1
- Live events and news broadcasts can be watched in the KSLA News 12 app.
- Those watching on either a computer, tablet or a phone can view the event on KSLA News 12′s Livestream here.
- Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV owners can download the KSLA News 12 app or channel for their devices here.
For more information on this evening’s debate and other news stories, download the KSLA News 12 app.
