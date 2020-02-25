Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 37 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks 123-112 for their fourth straight victory. Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break. He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row. The Knicks got 21 points from RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle added 17 points with 12 rebounds.
DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Luka Doncic had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123. The Mavericks never trailed and were able to rest most of their starters in the fourth quarter after scoring 81 points before halftime, their biggest half of the season. The reeling Timberwolves, playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, lost their fifth in a row and 18th in 19 games.
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — José Altuve was booed lustily, called a cheater and even plunked with a pitch. Still, the Houston Astros second baseman insisted he tuned out hecklers and just played baseball when he and three teammates also implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that’s rocked the game made their spring debut against the Detroit Tigers. Altuve took a third called strike to a round of cheers in his first at-bat. He hit a crowd-quieting RBI double into the left-field corner his next time up. Later, he showed no signs of being upset when he was grazed in the foot by a pitch.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57 as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge. Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas. The Longhorns have won three in a row. The Mountaineers have lost six straight on the road in the Big 12. West Virginia dominated the first matchup, a 38-point victory back on Jan. 20. But Texas was anything but the timid team that got pushed around in Morgantown. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie left-hander Brock Burke will miss the 2020 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Burke is scheduled to have surgery Friday in Texas that will be performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The recovery period is expected to be about a year. Burke made his big league debut last August, and started six games before being shut down because of shoulder issues. The Rangers appear set in the starting rotation with five veterans. But Burke was among several young pitchers expected to provide some starting depth.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy contestants over sign stealing by the Houston Astros. MLB says attempts at cheating are part of sports. Five men have sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan. Among their claims are fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws and negligence. The five say they participated in DraftKings fantasy baseball contests.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Te'a Cooper scored 17 points and second-ranked Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season women's championship with a 64-39 victory over West Virginia on Monday night. Baylor also cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season game in the conference. The Lady Bears can clinch the title outright with a win Saturday or with a loss by second-place TCU to Texas on Wednesday. Lauren Cox added 12 points and nine rebounds for Baylor. Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 13 points.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. Just like every other NFL team. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott have gone nowhere. The same is true with receiver Amari Cooper and pretty much any other potential free agent on Dallas' roster. And that's how Jones expects it to stay until he gets some answers.