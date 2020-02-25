Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas avoided any chance of a letdown after its high-profile win over Baylor by blowing out Oklahoma State 83-58. Udoka Azubuike led Kansas with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji scored 15 points, Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks. Kansas regained the top spot in the AP poll earlier in the day thanks to its victory over now-No. 2 Baylor. Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 16 points, though most came with the game well out of reach. Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters added 11 apiece.
NEWKIRK, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma high school basketball game announcer was removed after calling the names of the opposing team's players “disgusting." The announcer at Newkirk High School said during player introductions before the Friday girl's district tournament finals that the names of the Crooked Oak players “are pretty disgusting,” but he would try to pronounce them. The man was removed at halftime by Newkirk Superintendent Brady Barnes, who later issued an apology on Facebook to Crooked Oak. Barnes identified the man only as a Newkirk school employee and said he can't discuss any personnel action taken against him.