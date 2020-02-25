Goodwill Industries, NLTCC team up for job fair on Feb. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job? Check out the job fair at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NLTCC's Building E at 2010 N. Market Street.
Participating businesses include:
- Union Pacific Railroad
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
- City of Shreveport
- Always Best Care
- Storer Services
- AAFES Exchange
- The Service Companies
- Red River Sanitors
“Goodwill’s focus is on putting people to work in stable, competitive employment and giving them the skills needed to stay in those jobs,” said Darelene Robinson, Goodwill Industries’ open placement manager says, in a news release. “A job fair is a great way to introduce our clients to employers who are needing to fill positions, and hire the right people on the spot.”
