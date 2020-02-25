Dillard's: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Dillard's Inc. (DDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $67.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.75.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $111.1 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.35 billion.
Dillard's shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.
