Cold front drops temperatures but brings limited rain

(KSLA) - The cold front arriving today will not bring as much rain. Most of us will remain dry as the cold front passes. However, it will be cooler for the rest of the week. Temperatures during the overnight hours will fall back to near freezing again.
This evening, the rain chances will be low. There will be a lot of clouds around as the cold front passes. There should not be an immediate difference in the temperature as the front moves through your area. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s this evening, then will fall later at night. If you are heading out the door for any plans after work, you may want that jacket, and maybe your umbrella to be on the safe side.
Tonight, it will remain cloudy for the most part. I do not anticipate a lot of rain, if any at all. If we do see some rain, it will be in the morning. I only have a 10% chance of showers. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. It will be a little chilly to start the day.
Wednesday will not warm up much. It will remain cool throughout the day, even by the afternoon. There should be plenty of clouds around in the morning, then the sunshine should reappear in the afternoon. So, it will be a nice day. Just bundle up since temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.
Here’s some great news. Thursday and Friday will both be nice and dry with no chance of rain! We will have a stretch of dry weather for a few days! The sunshine will be out, so it will also be beautiful as well. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the mid 50s, and Friday will warm up to the lower 60s. It was a much needed pattern change in the weather department!
This upcoming weekend is also looking good! There will be little to no rain both days. As of now, I have a 0% chance Saturday, and a 10% chance Sunday. Any of the rain Sunday will be late int he evening, anyway. Temperatures will be in the 60s and the sunshine will be mixing in with a few clouds from time to time. Any weekend plans are looking good to go!
Next week is when we are expecting that next cold front to bring more of an impact back to the ArkLaTex. The timing on the front is still in question though. It should arrive sometime around Tuesday or Wednesday. When it does arrive, the rain chances will go up. We will also be monitoring for any stronger storms that may turn severe. Of course we will keep you updates as we get closer.
Enjoy your week, everybody!
