Temperature roller coaster this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic final weekend to Mardi Gras season! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a few scattered showers this morning associated with a cold front that is pushing through the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start off warm this week with highs today around 70 degrees, but those temperatures are going to be falling over the next few day until they bottom out in the 20s Thursday morning. But just as quickly as those temperatures fall they will be rebounding as we head into the weekend. By the time we reach the end of the weekend temperatures will just as mild as what we will experience today.
As you head out the door this morning you won’t need to dress particularly warmly, but you will need an umbrella as we are tracking a few showers across the region. None of the rain is especially heavy, but could cause a bit of nuisance as you head off to work or get the kids off to school. The shower threat should wrap up around lunch time and could even see a bit of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will peak around noon with a high 70 and then will begin to fall for the rest of the day.
As we move into Tuesday a downward trend with our temperatures will continue as colder air will be filtering in to the ArkLaTex. Expect highs Tuesday to be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. During the middle portion of the week, that’s when we will see our coldest temperatures. On Wednesday don’t expect your temperatures to make it out of the 40s and expect a widespread freeze across the region Thursday morning. Though we will have to deal with these cold temperatures, after today we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week.
Looking ahead to your weekend, our temperatures will start moving back up just as quickly as they fell. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Friday and your weekend is shaping up to be comfortable. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s and Sunday will bring us potentially all the way back to the 70 degree mark. We even should be able to stay all weekend long as well.
So while we do have to deal some rain this morning and some chilly temperatures during the middle of the week, we should be done with the rain after today and comfortable temperatures will be back for the weekend. Have a great day and week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
