Temperature roller coaster this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic final weekend to Mardi Gras season! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a few scattered showers this morning associated with a cold front that is pushing through the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start off warm this week with highs today around 70 degrees, but those temperatures are going to be falling over the next few day until they bottom out in the 20s Thursday morning. But just as quickly as those temperatures fall they will be rebounding as we head into the weekend. By the time we reach the end of the weekend temperatures will just as mild as what we will experience today.