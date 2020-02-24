Shreveport VA launches new mobile app for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A new app is now available for veterans to access more information about their benefits and resources.
Veterans can now access the “My VA Info” app in their Apple or Google Play stores for free.
The app provides veterans with information about enrollment, their benefits, VA news, and local information specific to the Shreveport VA.
“I really hope veterans are more informed,” said public information officer, Shannon Arledge. “They are able to find the information they need that’s useful to answer their questions and address any issues or concerns as well.”
The app is also available for the veteran’s family and friends who are involved in their healthcare.
Army veteran William Elbert currently has the app on his phone and likes the features available.
“It helps veterans do things that that they need done for themselves,” he said.
United States Marine Corps veteran Robert Thompson travels to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport from Monroe often. He said he feels this new app could help save him time off the road.
“Instead of having to drive an hour and a half to come up here probably twice a month for care I can’t get at home... it’ll speed things up for me," he said.
Thompson does believe it could be more of a challenge for older veterans though.
“It’s much needed, but I see the problem being with older veterans... the Vietnam veterans,” he said. “(There are) ones who have trouble even with the kiosks.
Arledge said they are working to help inform veterans about the app using their social media accounts, through email and also at local town hall meetings they host throughout the Ark-La-Tex.
