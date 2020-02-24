Search underway for 90-year-old woman who walked away from local hospital

Robbie Rollins, 90 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Danielle Scruggs | February 24, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help locating a senior who went missing from a local hospital. Earlier today, between 11:30 a.m. and noon, 90-year-old Robbie Rollins walked away from Promise Hospital, in the 1100 block of Irving Place.

She is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Rollins was last seen wearing a red “Christmas” style sweater. She uses a walker for assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police immediately at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

