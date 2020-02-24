Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for Sherwood teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 13-year-old Sherwood teen.
According to the alert, authorities are looking for Kylie Dickerson.
She is 5′5″, weighs 100 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Dickerson was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Holly Drive in Sherwood.
She was wearing a dark gray black hoodie with black slip on shoes.
Anyone with information on Dickerson’s whereabouts can call Sherwood police at 501-835-1425 or their local police department.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.