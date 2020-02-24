Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NORTH LITTLE ROCK-FATAL SHOOTING
Police say two dead in North Little Rock shooting
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say two people have been shot to death on the city's east side. Sgt. Amy Cooper says in a news release that officers responding to reports of people being shot found the victims dead about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. No names were immediately released and police have not announced any arrests.
OKLAHOMA WIND FARMS
State gives go-ahead to share of massive wind farm project
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma electric utility has gotten regulatory approval of a share of a massive wind farm project proposed for seven counties in the north central part of the state. Public Service Co. of Oklahoma got approval for a 675-megawatt share of the project last week from a unanimous Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The PSO will own 45.5% of the 1,485-megawatt capacity of the North Central Energy Facilities. Corporate sibling Southwestern Electric Power Co. will own the rest. The four-state project also has been approved in Arkansas and awaits approval in Louisiana and Texas.
SUPREME COURT-ARKANSAS
Arkansas candidate's political ties targeted in court race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A campaign for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court that features a candidate with deep Republican Party ties is highlighting how the state's nonpartisan high court races are becoming less so. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Webb, the chief administrative law judge for the state Workers Compensation Commission, are running for a seat on the court being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Webb is the wife of the state GOP chairman, and has spoken to Republican gathering around Arkansas. The race follows recent court elections that have been dominated by outside conservative groups.
GAMBLING MACHINES-ARKANSAS
Arkansas lottery chief opposes 'amusement machines' effort
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The head of Arkansas' lottery says he opposes a measure that would allow thousands of coin-operated “amusement machines” around the state to raise money for the lottery program. Lottery Director Bishop Woosley announced his opposition Friday to the measure a group is trying to put on the November ballot. Supporters of the proposal have until July 3 to gather nearly 90,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot. The amendment would require the lottery to issue licenses to own and lease the machines, which would award non-cash prizes such as lottery tickets or merchandise valued less than $5.
FBI JANITOR-PRISON SENTENCE
Former FBI janitor gets 3 years in prison for obstruction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former janitor at the FBI Little Rock office was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking a picture of a drug-trafficking chart and sharing it with one of the targets in the investigation. Sixty-three-year-old Billy Wayne Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice on Aug. 15 and was sentenced Wednesday. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Smith said he wasn't trying to undercut his coworkers, just simply wanted to help a friend whose photograph he recognized on the chart of investigative targets.
SCHOOL BUS-COLLISION
7 injured after Arkansas school bus collides with trailer
BONO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured after a school bus collided with a commercial trailer Friday morning in eastern Arkansas. Lawrence County School District Superintendent Terry Belcher tells Jonesboro TV station KAIT that 19 people were on the bus at the time of the collision Friday morning near Bono. Belcher says seven people were injured and taken to the hospital with neck, back and knee injuries. Belcher says the bus was headed to Jonesboro High School for a vocational class.