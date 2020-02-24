Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday night. Luguentz Dort scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures — a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008. The Spurs shot just 37% from the field. Rudy Gay scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13. DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight — both well below their averages.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 and Florida upset No. 22-ranked Arkansas holding off the Razorbacks late for an 83-80 win. Florida had the ball at their end of the floor clinging to an 83-80 lead with 1.5 seconds left. Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee stole the inbounds pass and dribbled across the timeline for a desperation heave which bounced off the backboard to end the game. The Gators had their last double-digit lead at 61-51 with 2:55 left in the third when Arkansas began the climb back. A'Tyanna Gaulden and Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 17 points apiece.
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater. Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268. Teater closed with a 69 in the tournament played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Mexico. Hovland earned $540,000, a full tour exemption through the 2021-22 season and spots in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears won their 55th consecutive Big 12 game. The defending national champions beat Oklahoma 101-69 on Saturday to move within one win of their 10th consecutive regular-season conference titles. Te'a Cooper added 16 points and 11 assists for 25-1 Baylor, while Lauren Cox had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Juicy Landrum scored 14 points. Baylor also won its 54th consecutive home game. Gabby Gregory had 30 points with five 3-pointers for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth game in a row.