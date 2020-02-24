Hardy makes first court appearance; appointed public defender

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - John Hardy made his first appearance in court Monday, Feb. 24.
The 43-year-old appeared on a live feed for his 72 hour hearing to advise him of his rights concerning counsel.
Officials say Hardy was appointed to the Public Defender’s Office.
There is no arraignment date set at this time.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, he was taken into custody in Shreveport. He faces murder and obstruction of justice charges.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Violent Offender Task Force are working together on an active, ongoing investigation.
The former Bossier City officer was temporarily being held in the Caddo Correctional Center. He was booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He faces a $1.3 million dollar bond.
