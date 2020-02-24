Hardy makes first court appearance; appointed public defender

Hardy makes first court appearance; appointed public defender
John Hardy (Source: CPSO)
February 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:08 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - John Hardy made his first appearance in court Monday, Feb. 24.

The 43-year-old appeared on a live feed for his 72 hour hearing to advise him of his rights concerning counsel.

Officials say Hardy was appointed to the Public Defender’s Office.

There is no arraignment date set at this time.

Related

Bossier man listed in National Crime Information Center as missing

Missing men from Bossier City were business partners

BPSO: Missing Bossier City man faces murder and obstruction of justice charges

On Saturday, Feb. 22, he was taken into custody in Shreveport. He faces murder and obstruction of justice charges.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Violent Offender Task Force are working together on an active, ongoing investigation.

The former Bossier City officer was temporarily being held in the Caddo Correctional Center. He was booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He faces a $1.3 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.