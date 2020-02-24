Cool temperatures this week with little to no rain

(KSLA) - Another cold front will arrive Tuesday dropping temperatures back down for the remainder of the week. This cold front though will not have much rain associated with it. We will remain rain-free for the most part for the rest of this week.
This evening, the clouds will clear away. We may get some sunshine before the sunsets. It will be rather nice, with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be a little warm. It will only be in the lower 60s falling to the 50s this evening. You may be able to get away with no jacket!
Tonight, it should be mostly clear. There will be no rain around and it will be a pretty night. Temperatures will fall down to the lower and mid 40s. It will be a little chilly that you’ll likely want a jacket for the morning. It will be a nice start to our Tuesday.
During the day on Tuesday, another cold front will be approaching from the northwest. This one will not have much rain associated with it, though. In fact, most of us will not have any rain at all! I have only a 10% chance of rain for your Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up initially to the lower and mid 60s. Then the cold front will cool things down to the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.
Once this next cold front moves through on Tuesday, our weather will get much better! It will not rain for the rest of the week! Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be dry! There will also be more sunshine involved as well! It will be very beautiful!
Temperatures will be back on the cool side though. Wednesday will be the coldest. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 40s. Some places may get lucky enough to see the 50 degree mark. You’ll need a jacket this day. Thursday will warm up to the mid 50s with more sunshine, then Friday will have temperatures top out in the lower 60s. So there will be a gradual warm up this week.
This upcoming weekend is also looking good! There will be little to no rain both days. As of now, I have a 0% chance Saturday, and a 10% chance Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and the sunshine will be mixing in with a few clouds from time to time. Any weekend plans are looking good to go!
Have a great week everyone!
