Second arrest made in police shootout, chase; third suspect still wanted
By Danielle Scruggs and Charitee Blackmon | February 23, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 6:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A second person was taken into custody in connection to the shootout and police chase Friday afternoon in Queensborough.

James Perot, 17, of the 3800 block of Oakcrest Street, was charged with Accessory to Attempted First Degree Murder.

On February 22, 2020, just after 10:30 p.m., Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers received a tip that the 2011 Dodge Charger was at an apartment complex in Greenwood, Louisiana.

Greenwood Police immediately responded to that location and were able to locate the vehicle.

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives responded and took custody of the car.

The first suspect, DeAndrew Mosely, was taken into custody after Shreveport police executed a warrant for his arrest at a home near the corner of Linwood Avenue and Summers Street in Caddo Heights. He faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He was taken into custody after Shreveport police executed a warrant for his arrest at a home near the corner of Linwood Avenue and Summers Street in Caddo Heights. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Anthony Perot, 25, is still at-large.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2K as a reward for information leading to an arrest (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

