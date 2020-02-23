Second arrest made in police shootout, chase; third suspect still wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A second person was taken into custody in connection to the shootout and police chase Friday afternoon in Queensborough.
James Perot, 17, of the 3800 block of Oakcrest Street, was charged with Accessory to Attempted First Degree Murder.
On February 22, 2020, just after 10:30 p.m., Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers received a tip that the 2011 Dodge Charger was at an apartment complex in Greenwood, Louisiana.
Greenwood Police immediately responded to that location and were able to locate the vehicle.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives responded and took custody of the car.
Anthony Perot, 25, is still at-large.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.