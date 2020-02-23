Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener were met with quite the coincidence: They got their signs stolen. In the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, some fans brought signs jeering Houston, and ballpark personnel confiscated them before the exhibition opener against the World Series champion Washington Nationals. In a Series rematch, the Nats got hearty cheers, while everyone in an Astros jersey — including the mascot, Orbit — was booed. Houston did not use any players implicated in MLB's probe.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61. That ended the Bears' 23-game winning streak, and come Monday, likely their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The 24-3 Jayhawks have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left before Baylor cut it to one in the final seconds. Jared Butler led the 24-2 Bears with 19 points but missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes with a 67-60 victory over the Mountaineers. The Horned Frogs thought they had won in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot. Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia. Coach Bob Huggins stayed tied with Dean Smith on the all-time coaching victories list with 879.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points and Russell Westbrook had 34 to boost the Houston Rockets to a 120-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Harden and Westbrook were efficient all night and the Rockets rode a big third quarter to their third straight win. Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore each scored 12 off the bench for Houston. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 and Jordan Clarkson had 22 for the Jazz, who cut the Rockets’ lead to seven in the fourth quarter a couple times but could never get closer. The Rockets made 20 of 48 shots from beyond the arc.
ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins finished with 35 points and 17 rebounds and Trae Young chipped in 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Atlanta Hawks rallied late to beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 111-107. The showdown between Luka Doncic and Young didn't materialize with Doncic being held out to rest his right ankle. Young got off to a sluggish start two nights after scoring a career-high 50 but he found his rhythm in the final period to keep Dallas from moving 13 games over .500 for the first time since February 2015.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears won their 55th consecutive Big 12 game. The defending national champions beat Oklahoma 101-69 on Saturday to move within one win of their 10th consecutive regular-season conference titles. Te'a Cooper added 16 points and 11 assists for 25-1 Baylor, while Lauren Cox had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Juicy Landrum scored 14 points. Baylor also won its 54th consecutive home game. Gabby Gregory had 30 points with five 3-pointers for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth game in a row.
DETROIT (AP) — Danny Amendola appears to be staying with the Detroit Lions. A Foxsports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported on Twitter that Amendola was signing a one-year deal with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, Amendola's agent, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola on “another well-earned deal.” Burkhardt did not respond to an email from The Associated Press. Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions. Amendola just finished his 11th NFL season. He played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one for the Dolphins before joining the Lions.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left, and Memphis beat No. 22 Houston 60-59. Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis won its second straight. Caleb Mills led Houston with 21 points and Marcus Sasser added 18 points for the Cougars. Mills' jumper with 4 seconds left was off the mark, preserving the Memphis win. Houston missed its last four shots.