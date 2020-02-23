Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff matched a career high with 28 points and helped Oklahoma State defeat Oklahoma 83-66. Kalib Boone scored 14 points and Yor Anei added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has won four of six in the Big 12 since dropping its first eight league games. Austin Reaves scored a career-high 24 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners lost their third straight. Brady Manek, who scored 30 points for the Sooners when the teams met earlier this month, finished with two points. Oklahoma State outrebounded Oklahoma 43-30 and held the Sooners to 38% shooting.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe returned from a five-game absence to lead Arkansas in scoring with 21 points and a 78-68 victory over Missouri, snapping a five-game losing streak for the Razorbacks. Missouri, which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears won their 55th consecutive Big 12 game. The defending national champions beat Oklahoma 101-69 on Saturday to move within one win of their 10th consecutive regular-season conference titles. Te'a Cooper added 16 points and 11 assists for 25-1 Baylor, while Lauren Cox had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Juicy Landrum scored 14 points. Baylor also won its 54th consecutive home game. Gabby Gregory had 30 points with five 3-pointers for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth game in a row.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Martins Igbanu had 23 points as Tulsa easily beat SMU 79-57. Tyson Jolly led the Mustangs with 18 points. Tulsa shot 59% in the second half to break the game open. The Golden Hurricanes are a half-game behind league-leading Houston, which lost at Memphis 60-59 earlier in the day. The Golden Hurricanes retired the No. 32 jersey of legend Bobby “Bingo" Smith in the first half and honored the 2000 Elite Eight team.