Couple who vanished during California getaway found alive

Missing couple found after a week
February 22, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:51 PM

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — An academic couple who vanished during a getaway in the woods of Northern California coastline has been found by search-and-rescue workers who spent almost a week looking for them and gave up hopes of finding them alive.

The Marin County Sheriff’s office tweeted that two helicopter crews airlifted Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin to a hospital Saturday.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on their conditions and where they were located.

The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness.

Authorities combed the area for days and shifted to a “recovery mission” Thursday when they felt they had exhausted all possible leads.

