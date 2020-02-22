Warming temperatures and a bit more rain

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Overall the weekend is looking more positive than negative. Sunshine sticks around for most of the morning today, but clouds move in this evening. For Sunday, we’re tracking more rain, but temperatures are on the increase. With two cold fronts on the way, changes are coming, but they may not be as bad as you think.
Saturday: We’ve got chilly, but overall great weather for Mardi Gras parades this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily increase to the low 50s around lunch time. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. This evening for any plans, temperatures will be in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s under mostly cloudy-overcast skies.
Sunday: an upper level storm system will move into the area creating chances for rain in the morning hours near the I-30 corridor. It’ll be another chilly day with temperatures in the mid 40s as you’re headed to work or church. Rain will gradually spread southeast during the afternoon and evening with some of the rain carrying over to Monday. Good news, it’s not looking like a total wash out, but keep the umbrella handy. Highs Sunday will warm into the low 60s with southeast winds 5-10mph.
Monday: rain showers likely in the morning, but fading out during the afternoon and evening. Expect a gusty afternoon with 10-15mph winds. Highs will climb to the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are in the 40s.
Tuesday, a weak front will move through later in the day. It wont create as much rain so chances remain near 20%. The morning will start off mostly sunny with fairly nice afternoon highs in the low 60s; however, this front will bring a stronger cold punch.
Wednesday highs drop to the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows back in the 30s.
Enjoy your weekend and any Mardi Gras festivities you have planned!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
