Warming temperatures and a bit more rain

Sunday: an upper level storm system will move into the area creating chances for rain in the morning hours near the I-30 corridor. It’ll be another chilly day with temperatures in the mid 40s as you’re headed to work or church. Rain will gradually spread southeast during the afternoon and evening with some of the rain carrying over to Monday. Good news, it’s not looking like a total wash out, but keep the umbrella handy. Highs Sunday will warm into the low 60s with southeast winds 5-10mph.