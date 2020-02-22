Police seek identity of vehicle burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help identifying a man accused of vehicle burglary.
According to police, a male suspect broke into a car on Monday, Jan. 27 on the 3000 blcok of Girard.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of this individual. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
