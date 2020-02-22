Missing Bossier City man arrested in Shreveport

Hardy is said to be 6′1 weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt. (Source: BOSSIER POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Danielle Scruggs and Charitee Blackmon | February 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 2:17 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who was recently listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.

John Hardy was taken into custody in Shreveport by the U.S. Marshal Violent Offender Task Force and faces an in-state fugitive charge.

The 43-year-old was reported missing shortly after his business partner, Garrett Wilson.

The former Bossier City officer is being held in the Caddo Parish jail.

This is a developing story.

KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.

