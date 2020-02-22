Male robs Albertsons on Southfield; SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person who robbed a grocery store Thursday evening.
Officers say the male suspect entered the Albertsons grocery store at the 100 block of Southfield Road and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of these individuals. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.
Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
