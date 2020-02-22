Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS ATTORNEY-GIRLFRIEND BEATEN
Dallas lawyer gets 5 years in Louisiana for beating woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend's eye socket and knocking out a tooth. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury. The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in Shreveport, about 180 miles south of Dallas.
CENTRAL TEXAS STABBINGS
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings
SAN SABA, Texas (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed three people in a small central Texas city before leading police on a car chase. A 13-year-old girl, a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in the stabbings early Friday. An 18-year-old woman was injured. Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the stabbing victims. The suspect was finally arrested in the city of Goldthwaite after crashing the car into a senior citizen center. No one was injured in the crash. Washko says a motive for the stabbings isn't yet known.
AP-FBC-EX-PLAYER-CHARGED-LINEMAN'S-DEATH
Ex-Rice football player pleads guilty in opioid death
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Rice University football player has admitted to selling the drugs that a player fatally overdosed on in 2018. Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, causing death, and possession with the intent to distribute, causing death. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge related to distributing a controlled substance on a university campus. The charges stem from the March 2018 death of 21-year-old Blain Padgett. His death was ruled an accident due to the effects of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.
FORT WORTH-OFFICERS REINSTATED
2 Fort Worth officers reinstated after a man died in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of five Fort Worth police officers have been reinstated after being fired for allegedly ignoring a handcuffed suspect's pleas for medical attention before he died and trying to cover up their decision not to get him help. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Sgt. Chris Daniels said Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller will resume their patrol unit duties with the department once they complete their updated training. Daniels didn't go into detail about the arbitrator's reasons for reinstating the two officers. The arbitrator hasn't ruled on appeals from the other three officers who were fired following the July 2018 death of Christopher Lowe.
GREG ROBINSON ARRESTED
Ex-NFL players Robinson, Bray granted bond on pot charges
EL PASO, texas (AP) — Two former Auburn football players who played stints in the NFL have been granted bond by a federal judge in Texas in a drug trafficking case. A U.S. magistrate judge in El Paso granted bond Friday for former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts receiver Jaquan Tyreke Bray. Both are charged with with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it. They face up to 20 years if convicted. Federal agents say they found the men and with 157 pounds marijuana in a car as they were heading from Los Angeles to Louisiana.
TEXAS PRISON CLOSURES
Texas plans to close 2 state prisons amid population decline
DALLAS (AP) — Texas will close two of its more than 100 state prisons amid a yearslong decline in the incarcerated population and serious understaffing at some facilities. State Sen. John Whitmire on Thursday announced the planned closure of a South Texas prison and another outside Houston. Whitmire's office says the closures will save Texas about $20 million a year. Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier says the agency can shutter the prisons “without negatively affecting public safety or causing any loss of jobs.” Texas' prison population has fallen by more than 10,000 over the last decade. Criminal justice reform advocates have applauded the planned closures.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US CASES
US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers
Health officials say at least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, and there are likely to be more among the returned passengers. That brings the number of cases in the U.S. to 35 since late January. The updated total includes travelers returning from China, two spouses of those travelers and others evacuated on chartered flights. Two new travel cases among California residents were announced this week. Authorities do not believe the new coronavirus is spreading widely in the United States. Worldwide, more than 76,000 people have been infected, mostly in China, where the outbreak began.
TEXAS-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Authorities: 3 killed in rural West Texas small plane crash
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a small plane crashed in rural West Texas as the pilot tried to return to an airport because of an electrical problem. Authorities have not released the names of the three people who died. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from air traffic radar just before 6 a.m. Thursday while trying to return to Abilene Regional Airport. He says the pilot reported having an electrical problem. Local authorities found the wreckage near Lake Coleman, about 30 miles south of the airport.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG MONEY
Despite strong start, Buttigieg seeks $13 million for Mar. 3
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he needs to raise $13 million to stay competitive through the 14-state Super Tuesday contests on March 3. That's a tricky financial picture despite the former South Bend mayor's strong finish in Iowa and New Hampshire. Buttigieg reported spending more than twice in January what he raised in January, hoping surprising finishes in the leadoff caucus and primary states would open the fundraising floodgates. But delayed and muddled results from Iowa dampened what some donors say the campaign expected, though the campaign says it has raised $11 million to date in February.
MCFADDEN-DWI CHARGE
Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.