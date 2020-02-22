Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

GAMBLING MACHINES-ARKANSAS
Arkansas lottery chief opposes 'amusement machines' effort
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The head of Arkansas' lottery says he opposes a measure that would allow thousands of coin-operated “amusement machines” around the state to raise money for the lottery program. Lottery Director Bishop Woosley announced his opposition Friday to the measure a group is trying to put on the November ballot. Supporters of the proposal have until July 3 to gather nearly 90,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot. The amendment would require the lottery to issue licenses to own and lease the machines, which would award non-cash prizes such as lottery tickets or merchandise valued less than $5.
FBI JANITOR-PRISON SENTENCE
Former FBI janitor gets 3 years in prison for obstruction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former janitor at the FBI Little Rock office was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking a picture of a drug-trafficking chart and sharing it with one of the targets in the investigation. Sixty-three-year-old Billy Wayne Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice on Aug. 15 and was sentenced Wednesday. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Smith said he wasn't trying to undercut his coworkers, just simply wanted to help a friend whose photograph he recognized on the chart of investigative targets.
SCHOOL BUS-COLLISION
7 injured after Arkansas school bus collides with trailer
BONO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured after a school bus collided with a commercial trailer Friday morning in eastern Arkansas. Lawrence County School District Superintendent Terry Belcher tells Jonesboro TV station KAIT that 19 people were on the bus at the time of the collision Friday morning near Bono. Belcher says seven people were injured and taken to the hospital with neck, back and knee injuries. Belcher says the bus was headed to Jonesboro High School for a vocational class.
ELECTION 2020-KLOBUCHAR-NORTH DAKOTA
Klobuchar heads to Midwest after Nevada caucuses
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar is heading to Middle America as soon as the Nevada caucuses wrap up. The Democrat will hope to be coming off a strong performance in the campaign's first western test as she starts a four-state weekend swing. Klobuchar meets volunteers Saturday night in Minneapolis. Then she heads to Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday, part of a day that will also take her to Oklahoma City and Little Rock. Minnesota, Oklahoma and Arkansas are all in the collection of Super Tuesday states that vote March 3. North Dakota's caucuses come a week later.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-POLICE SHOOTING
Intellectual disability cited in death row inmate's appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for an Arkansas death row inmate convicted for fatally shooting a police officer in 2011 says the convicted murderer has an intellectual disability that makes him ineligible to be executed. Attorneys for the state and Jerry Lard appeared before the state Supreme Court Thursday over Lard's appeal of his death sentence for the fatal shooting of Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt. Lard was the passenger of a car Schmidt pulled over during an April 2011 nighttime traffic stop. Lard's attorney cited a psychologist who found that the inmate had a “mild" intellectual disability.
MCFADDEN-DWI CHARGE
Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.