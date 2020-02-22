Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal. Reddick told reporters in Florida that he received threats on social media and people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have received threatening messages and he thinks it will be scary for his wife and children to join him on the road this season. Union head Tony Clark met with the Astros and said safety had become an issue for some of his members.