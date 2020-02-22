Crime Stoppers offering $2K reward in Queensborough shootout, police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the police shootout and chase that occurred Friday afternoon in Queensborough.
Those suspects led police on a chase and were last seen on Carrie Street.
Authorities say the Charger was taken during an armed robbery on Feb.13. It has stock silver rims and a handicapped placard hanging on the rear view mirror.
At last sight, the vehicle did not have a rear bumper or license plate.
An additional $1,000 cash reward will also be paid for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.
Contact their organization at (318) 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
