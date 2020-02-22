Crime Stoppers offering $2K reward in Queensborough shootout, police chase

The suspect vehicle was taken during an armed robbery on Feb. 13.

By Danielle Scruggs | February 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 1:31 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the police shootout and chase that occurred Friday afternoon in Queensborough.

Three suspects, in a 2011 black Dodge Charger, opened fire on at least nine officers who were trying to serve a warrant in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

Those suspects led police on a chase and were last seen on Carrie Street.

Authorities say the Charger was taken during an armed robbery on Feb.13. It has stock silver rims and a handicapped placard hanging on the rear view mirror.

At last sight, the vehicle did not have a rear bumper or license plate.

An additional $1,000 cash reward will also be paid for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.

Contact their organization at (318) 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

