18-year-old arrested in Texarkana shooting
Kayden May, 18 (Source: TAPD)
By Alex Onken | February 21, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:05 PM

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has announced an arrest in Thursday's fatal shooting.

Kayden May, 18, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to TAPD.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, police were called to the 200 block of South Mosley Road in reference to an accidental shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 18-year-old Abbigale Thacker with a single gunshot wound.

No further arrests are suspected, according to TTPD.

