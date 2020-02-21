18-year-old arrested in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has announced an arrest in Thursday's fatal shooting.
Kayden May, 18, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to TAPD.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, police were called to the 200 block of South Mosley Road in reference to an accidental shooting.
Upon arrival, they found the body of 18-year-old Abbigale Thacker with a single gunshot wound.
No further arrests are suspected, according to TTPD.
