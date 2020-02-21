West Point Military Academy hosts leadership workshop for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier area students got the opportunity to hear from cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point Friday.
Cadets held an all-day workshop speaking to students about leadership skills, values and ethics. Mayor Adrian Perkins attended the prestigious military school and helped coordinate their visit to the area.
“I’m not a West Point grad," said Deputy Public Relations Officer Major Ireka Sanders. “I’ve been in the Army 17 years and had I known that was an opportunity I might have attended and I think that’s what this is about bringing awareness.”
Sanders says the visit also allows students the opportunity to talk and network with cadets from the academy.
Cadet Corporal Blake Rhymes is from Ruston and hopes students see that getting into the academy is obtainable to those who work hard.
“I just hope they see us and realize that a kid from Louisiana can do anything a kid from anywhere else can do,” he said. “It’s really important to see that there’s a future ahead and if you just keep working hard... you can go (to) great places.”
Lieutenant Cadet Denise Blackmon will graduate this year and also hopes students are able to learn from her and others too.
“For a group of people to say ‘hey someone who looks like me, somebody who talks like me is out here and they’re going to college (and) they’re about to graduate'.... I want to give (them) that,” she said.
Sanders says they travel all across the country talking and educating students about West Point in hopes that they will gain a more diverse pool of leaders.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.