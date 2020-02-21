UTA seeks revenge on Ga. Southern

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.8 percent of the 142 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.