Trane donates HVAC system to Panola College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Panola College of School of Energy just got a little cooler... or warmer, depending on the weather.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Trane donated a 15-ton system to the college. The system will be used for testing and training purposes.
“The HVAC system donated by Trane will meet a huge need at Panola College,” said Michael Pace, School of Energy instructor, in a news release. “I’ve always discussed HVAC systems in class, but have never had one on-site. It will be a tremendous help now that students can put their hands on one.”
Clint Cage is the system sales account manager at Trane, and a Panola College alum. He was on-site to present the donation.
“Panola College served as a launching pad for me, and I saw this as an opportunity to give back,” Cage said. “My hope is that the HVAC system will help Panola students prepare for their future.”
