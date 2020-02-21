Report shows plane encountered ice before Jackson Parish crash

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report shows the plane that crashed in Jackson Parish in early February had encountered problems with ice shortly before the crash.
According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot requested and was cleared to lower his altitude multiple times after he told Monroe ATC that his plane had encountered ice.
The report shows the plane left from Jackson, Mississippi, and was heading to Shreveport. However, the pilot requested to land in Ruston to remove ice from the plane. Radar contact was lost before the plane made its approach to Ruston Regional Airport.
The report shows no other distress calls received from the pilot and no signs of engine trouble before the crash.
According to the report, several other aircraft were also reporting ice in the area near the accident.
The plane crashed near Chatham on February 6th. The crash claimed the lives of Christopher Mudd and Wade Williams from the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well as pilot Robert Gilliam from Minden.
According to Alex Lemishko, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, the full investigation could take up to two years.
