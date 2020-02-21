Renzi Education and Art Center holds float-loading party in preparation for Krewe of Highland parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This past weekend had dozens of volunteers sorted through beads in preparation for the 25th annual Krewe of Highland parade.
The Krewe of Highland is known for its unique throws and it often considered a family-friendly parade during Shreveport’s Mardi Gras.
Throughout the years, throws have included Moon pies, sandwiches, hot dogs and of course — beads.
The Renzi Education and Art Center have participated in the Krewe of Highland parade for the past 4 years.
Chuck Loridans of Renzi Education and Art Center says this is one of the most fulfilling things he’s ever been apart of.
The Krewe of Highland parade will start at the corner of Gregg Ave and Gilbert Drive and ends at Gladstone and Gilbert Dr.
