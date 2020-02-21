KSLA Salutes: Cinderella’s Closet marks a year on BAFB

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — A few wives decided a year ago to open Cinderella’s Closet on Barksdale Air Force Base.
The nonprofit allows military wives and dependents the opportunity to find a dress for that special event and all for free. All they have to do is pay for dry cleaning.
If only Cinderella knew that her very own closet full of dresses awaited her on Barksdale Air Force Base
Kim Gordon and Jessica Rochon never imagined this moment would happen.
One year ago, these military wives decided to create a place where other wives could pick out their perfect dress for free.
“We just thought that this would be a fun thing for us wives to do to help,"said Gordon. “Simply wives helping other wives, but it really has turned into something more.”
The nonprofit that started with 125 dresses now has well more than 700.
“We hear “I cant, I can’t, I can’t.' And the thing about it is is that with the amount of dresses that we have here, we’re going to find them something," Rochon said.
Cinderella’s Closet has expanded its offerings to include shoes and accessories available, and not just for wives but also for their kids.
Both women admit jumping into this was pretty scary
”Getting all the hangers and getting all of the logistics down ... the racks," Rochon said. “And, you know, a lot of it too was a hesitation of support. Will people help support us?”
That question has clearly been answered over the past year.
Military families now can come to Cinderella’s Closet knowing money isn’t a limitation.
”For them to relax and not worry about the cost of these dresses, of the shoes and the accessories, it’s just a big weight off their shoulders," Gordon said.
Cinderella might have found her dress for the ball already, but her closet is open for others who still are looking for theirs.
During its first year, the nonprofit rented out more than 195 dresses to spouses and their families.
It continues to accept dresses but also needs hangers and racks, Rochon said.
If you are interested in donating a dress or accessories, you can call the closet at (318) 406-1383.
