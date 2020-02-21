Krewe of Gemini rolls through Shreveport on Feb. 22

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of Northwest Louisiana’s largest Mardi Gras krewes will hit the streets of Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Krewe of Gemini’s big parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. this year and will start in downtown Shreveport at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street. The parade will roll down Clyde Fant Parkway onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and finish up in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
This year’s theme is vacation with floats ranging from golfing, scuba diving and surfing.
Kreme members say they will throw nearly two million beads Saturday.
The public is invited to attend their float loading party at their den on 2101 East Texas Street in Bossier City from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and the public will be able to grab specialty beads and meet this year’s royalty.
When it comes to parade day, the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles. Parade-goers also will not be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport-Barksdale from the parade.
The roads will not re-open until the trash crews have completed their work.
Parade day street closures are as followed:
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- 8:30 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street.
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street east at Spring Street
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street east at Market Street
- 8:30 a.m. - Commerce Street south at Milam Street
- Lake Street will open at 10 a.m. then close to eastbound Spring Street at 2 p.m.
- 2 p.m. - Stoner Avenue south to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2 p.m. – Stoner Avenue north to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway Exit Ramp to Shreveport-Barksdale
- 2 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway at Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - Bossier will close the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - Shreveport Barksdale from Youree Drive to Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - East Kings Highway From Shreveport-Barksdale to Preston Avenue
- 2 p.m. - Shreveport-Barksdale Service Rd. (Flyer Dr.), Southbound & Northbound
- 2 p.m.- All streets along East Kings will close
- Knight Street WILL remain open.
- Preston Avenue exit from Clyde Fant WILL remain open until floats arrive at Preston Avenue and East Kings Highway.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.