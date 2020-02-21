Suspects wanted after police shootout, chase in Shreveport

By Danielle Scruggs | February 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 5:18 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects are wanted after a shootout and chase occurred Friday afternoon in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. The incident started around 3:15 p.m. on Sumner Street between Hassett and Jewella.

According to Corporal Angie Willhite, police were attempting to serve a warrant when the suspects opened fire on at least nine officers. None of them were injured.

Police gave chase after the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger.

According to KSLA’s Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron, the Special Response Team has a black police SUV pulled over near Carrie Avenue and Stonewall Street.

