Suspects wanted after police shootout, chase in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects are wanted after a shootout and chase occurred Friday afternoon in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. The incident started around 3:15 p.m. on Sumner Street between Hassett and Jewella.
According to Corporal Angie Willhite, police were attempting to serve a warrant when the suspects opened fire on at least nine officers. None of them were injured.
Police gave chase after the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger.
Reporter Kenley Hargett is on the scene gathering information.
According to KSLA’s Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron, the Special Response Team has a black police SUV pulled over near Carrie Avenue and Stonewall Street.
