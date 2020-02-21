Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As the Houston Astros put together their rotation for this season, they're faced with a Texas-sized hole after Gerrit Cole left as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees. New manager Dusty Baker is looking for somebody to step up and help make up for the loss. But more than likely no one player will be able to replace Cole and Baker will need multiple pitchers or "somebodies" to take a step forward to soften the blow of his departure
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says Astros pitcher Mike Fiers is “looking like a snitch” for disclosing the team's cheating scandal only after he had left the team. Ortiz says the Oakland right-hander should have put a stop to it when he was in Houston. The Astros were caught illegally using video to steal opponents signs during their championship season of 2017. After Fiers blew the whistle to The Athletic, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and bench coach Alex Cora — who had moved on to manage the Red Sox — all lost their jobs.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, leading the Houston Rockets past the cold-shooting Golden State Warriors 135-105 in the teams' first game back from the All-Star break. Russell Westbrook had 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected. P.J. Tucker scored 15 points, making all five of his 3-pointers as the Rockets knocked down 25 total 3-pointers. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a win against the Suns last April. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the Warriors' fifth straight loss and also their fifth consecutive at home.
UNDATED (AP) — The biggest game of the weekend in the Big 12 is arguably the biggest game in college basketball so far this season: No. 1 Baylor against third-ranked Kansas. The Bears have already beaten the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse and now welcome Kansas to Waco. On the women's side, second-ranked Baylor plays Oklahoma on Saturday before a quick turnaround Monday night against West Virginia. The Lady Bears are five wins away from completing a perfect conference season.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton's intimidating presence was missing from the middle of the Yankees' lineup for a big chunk of 2019 because of an injury-filled season. The New York slugger will have his spring at-bats analyzed more than most veterans as he tries to bounce back this year. He's one of a handful of established players whose performances will be watched closely over the next month. Spring training game action begins in Arizona on Friday with a meeting between the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. The other 28 teams play their first exhibition games in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues on Saturday.
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — N'dea Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and combined with Ciera Johnson to dominate the second half as No. 16 Texas A&M pulled away from Georgia for a 64-47 win. Johnson had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and beginning in the middle of the third quarter — when the Aggies trailed 32-31 — combined with Jones to score 21 of 25 A&M points. Johnson's jumper put the Aggies on top 33-32 and started an 8-0 run. Jones made a layup midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 13-0 run and make the score 56-40. Jenna Staiti scored 15 point for Georgia.