Freezing again tonight with some rain this weekend

Sunday will not be a great day, but still not a bad day either. Rain is back in the forecast. I have a 30% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. I have lowered that rain chances since I do not expect a widespread amount of rain. Any rain we do see should take place through the evening and overnight hours, and not so much during the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s, so it will be a little warmer.