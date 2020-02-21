Freezing again tonight with some rain this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be back on the cold side tonight with frost possible. It will be falling down to the mid to upper 20s across the ArkLaTex. It will be nice and dry for tonight and Saturday. However, a few showers will return again by Sunday evening.
This evening, grab your coat for any evening plans. There will be no clouds around and lots of sunshine. So, there’s no chance for any rain. Temperatures though, will be falling quickly. Already it will not be a warm day, so after sunset, temperatures will get colder. it should be int he lower to mid 40s this evening. Some places will fall to the 30s by nightfall.
Overnight, it will be a nice quiet night. There will be limited clouds with no chance of rain. The winds will also be light. Both the lack of winds and clouds will help the temperature cool down tonight. It will fall to the mid to upper 20s! Make sure you bundle up if you’re out late tonight or one of the early risers on the weekend!
This weekend will have some good and some bad. Saturday will be the good day. There will be increasing clouds, with little to no rain. Some sunshine will mix its way in as well. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still on the cool side. It should warm up to the mid 50s.
Sunday will not be a great day, but still not a bad day either. Rain is back in the forecast. I have a 30% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. I have lowered that rain chances since I do not expect a widespread amount of rain. Any rain we do see should take place through the evening and overnight hours, and not so much during the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s, so it will be a little warmer.
Monday next week will be a warm, but cloudy day. I have only a 20% chance for a few morning showers. Most of us will remain dry. There should not be much sunshine though. It will be mostly cloudy all day long. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
Tuesday will have more clouds around and a few quick passing showers. I have a 10% chance of rain since another cold front will be moving in. So, I still do not think there will be a lot of rain. The rain here should only be at night. It is trending toward there not being any rain at all for us!
This cold front though will cool temperatures back down. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s then Wednesday will have temperatures reach the upper 40s. It will fall back to the freezing mark for a couple nights next week after this cold front passes. Thursday will warm up a little bit to the lower 50s.
The good news about next week is that the rain chances are low just about every day. There will also be more sunshine, especially toward the end of the week. While it will be on the cool side with temperatures, it will be nice and sunny most days. That alone, should make it a great week!
Have a great weekend and enjoy the Mardi Gras parades!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.