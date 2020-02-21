Finishing the week on a sunny note

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! The rain and cloud cover has finally cleared out of the ArkLaTex and clear skies have taken over. But with the clear skies means a cold morning for the region as temperatures are around or below the freezing mark. Temperatures will moderate slightly from what we saw yesterday, but it will certainly be jacket weather once again to finish out the work week. We are still expecting a dry Saturday with showers possible on Sunday that could bleed into your Monday morning. We are tracking two cold fronts for next week, with the first front moving through Monday afternoon and the second front during the day Tuesday. Don’t expect a lot in the way of rain, but our temperatures will be a whole lot colder.