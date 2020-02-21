Finishing the week on a sunny note

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! The rain and cloud cover has finally cleared out of the ArkLaTex and clear skies have taken over. But with the clear skies means a cold morning for the region as temperatures are around or below the freezing mark. Temperatures will moderate slightly from what we saw yesterday, but it will certainly be jacket weather once again to finish out the work week. We are still expecting a dry Saturday with showers possible on Sunday that could bleed into your Monday morning. We are tracking two cold fronts for next week, with the first front moving through Monday afternoon and the second front during the day Tuesday. Don’t expect a lot in the way of rain, but our temperatures will be a whole lot colder.
As you head out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure you bundle as we are dealing with temperatures in the low 30s. While we will a whole lot more sunshine compared to the past few days, temperatures will remain well below normal for this time of year with highs only expected in the upper 40s. Winds will be calmer than what we have seen over the past days with only 5 to 10 MPH expected.
As we move into your weekend not much with your forecast has changed. We continue to track moderating temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday expected to see our highs move back into the low 60s. But also on Sunday we are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring some shower activity to the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours.
As move ahead to next week we are tracking multiple cold fronts. The first cold front will move through the ArkLaTex on Monday with clouds and possibly a few showers. We will see our temperatures drop slightly, but for both Monday and Tuesday we are tracking highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday we are tracking a much stronger front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex and will lead to high temperatures on Wednesday not making it our of the 40s. We start to moderate Thursday, but our temperatures will remain below normal.
So once again make sure you bundle up as you head out the door this morning! Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.