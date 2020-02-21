DPSO releases image of masked bank robber

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a man accused of robbed a Stonewall bank earlier this week.
According to DPSO at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, deputies were notified of an armed robbery at Progressive Bank in Stonewall.
An armed, masked man went inside the bank and demanded money from the teller.
A short time after the robbery, deputies located the vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect, a white Chevrolet Impala, on Old Jefferson Road in Stonewall.
If you have any information related to this case, please contact Sgt. Travis Chelette at (318) 872-3956.
