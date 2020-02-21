Crockett Police searching for missing woman; info sought from nephew

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Police are asking for help in locating a Crockett woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Faye Lynn Paul, 79, who may also use the surname Weisinger, was last seen on Wednesday, February 12 in Crockett.
According to a news release, she is a white female with grey hair and blue eyes. Paul is 5′2″ and weighs about 135 pounds.
She drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with Texas license plates FHZ674.
Investigators also want to speak with Paul’s nephew, 25-year-old David Wayne Denson. He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′1″ and weighing about 240 pounds.
Paul has ties to the Houston County area, as well as Louisiana and Mississippi, according to police.
Crockett PD is working with the Texas Rangers and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office on this case.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021.
