Wet roads delay start of school day in Timpson ISD

TIMPSON, Texas (KSLA) — The ongoing wet weather is prompting at least one ArkLaTex school district to delay the start of classes Thursday.
The school day will not start until 10 a.m. for the 650 or so K-12 students in Timpson, Texas, Independent School District, a spokeswoman says.
This is to allow time for water to recede from roadways along the school district’s 10 or so bus routes.
There’s no immediate word on whether other ArkLaTex school districts are considering delays.
